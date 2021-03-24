COVID: 1st 2 cases of NY variant found in Marche

ANCONA, MAR 24 - The first two cases of the New York variant of COVID-19 have been found in the central Marche region, officials said Wednesday. An Ancona hospital virology lab has identified a strain first found in New York in November, named "B.1.526", which then gradually spread across the USA. It was found on two swabs from Pesaro Urbino. Lab chief Stefano Menzo said: "at the moment there is no scientific evidence on the possible capacity of this variant to evade the neutralising response provoked by current vaccines". (ANSA).