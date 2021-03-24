Raggi rejects Zingaretti 'threat to Rome' claim

ROME, MAR 24 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday rejected Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti's characterisation of her standing for election again as a "threat to Rome". Speaking on TV show Ballarò Tuesday night, Zingaretti said he had been the first to rate Raggi's stand for a second term as a threat to the Italian capital. Raggi said Wednesday she had had to employ a police escort because she had received threats from the Casamonica crime family. She said "for Zingaretti, therefore, the 'threat' for Rome is not represented by organised crime or even by the difficulties of citizens to find a job. "No, for Zingaretti the 'threat' for Rome is a young woman who has ended up with an escort for having declared war on organised crime." Raggi said "words are stones and have consequences in people's lives". Zingaretti recently stepped down as leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is seeking to form a stable national alliance with Raggi's populist 5-Star Movement (M5S). But, given the PD's longstanding criticism of how Raggi has run the capital, the two parties will be fielding different candidates for Rome mayor in elections expected in mid-October. (ANSA).