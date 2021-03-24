Mercoledì 24 Marzo 2021 | 14:36

TURIN
Mother donates liver, saves daughter, 3

ROME
M5S, PD seeking synergy say Conte, Letta

ROME
AstraZeneca batches set for Belgium checked

ANCONA
COVID: 1st 2 cases of NY variant found in Marche

ROME
Raggi rejects Zingaretti 'threat to Rome' claim

ROME
M5S seeking synergy with PD says Conte

ROME
COVID: 93.2% Italians always wore masks in 2nd wave

VATICAN CITY
Pope names Chile sex abuse victim to Vatican panel

ROME
Spring bursts out across Italy

ROME
Draghi to visit Libya in April

ROME
5 convicted in Pausini stage collapse

Dopo la sconfitta
Bari in crisi, patron De Laurentiis partecipa ad allenamento squadra

BariGdF
Azienda evade Iva: a Bari sequestrati beni per 2,2 milioni

Foggianel foggiano
San Giovanni Rotondo, 4 coppie di gemelli nascono in pochi giorni: caso raro

TarantoCinema
Taranto, il regista Abbruzzese e i suoi «Santi»: ciak con Gaia Girace, la Loren del futuro

BatTruffa
Barletta, incassava soldi dalle assicurazioni senza versarli ai clienti: avvocato interdetto e denunciato

BariGIustizia
Covid e zona rossa, tribunali di Bari e Lecce riducono le udienze

BrindisiMedicina
Brindisi, l'ospedale Perrino riattiva 30 posti letto per malati Covid

MateraLa fiction Rai 1
Matera, al via riprese «Imma Tataranni 2»: primo ciak in anticipo

PotenzaI fondi
Covid, emergenza economica: in Basilicata stanziati 100 mln

Taranto, intera famiglia sterminata dal Covid: muoiono padre, madre e figlio

Puglia, ospedali al limite, intensive piene: oggi altri 1.664 contagi (12%) e 46 morti (22 nel Barese)

Puglia, piano vaccini Covid, le regole sul sito della Regione: dal 29 tocca ai «fragili». Prenotazioni web o in farmacia per over 60 e 70

Bari, così i ragazzi dello Scacchi in Dad vestiti a festa per la lezione su i Promessi Sposi

Messe da remoto e addio riti: così sarà la Pasqua pugliese

ROME

Mayor says threatened by Casamonica crime family

ROME, MAR 24 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday rejected Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti's characterisation of her standing for election again as a "threat to Rome". Speaking on TV show Ballarò Tuesday night, Zingaretti said he had been the first to rate Raggi's stand for a second term as a threat to the Italian capital. Raggi said Wednesday she had had to employ a police escort because she had received threats from the Casamonica crime family. She said "for Zingaretti, therefore, the 'threat' for Rome is not represented by organised crime or even by the difficulties of citizens to find a job. "No, for Zingaretti the 'threat' for Rome is a young woman who has ended up with an escort for having declared war on organised crime." Raggi said "words are stones and have consequences in people's lives". Zingaretti recently stepped down as leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is seeking to form a stable national alliance with Raggi's populist 5-Star Movement (M5S). But, given the PD's longstanding criticism of how Raggi has run the capital, the two parties will be fielding different candidates for Rome mayor in elections expected in mid-October. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
