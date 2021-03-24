COVID: 93.2% Italians always wore masks in 2nd wave

Mother donates liver, saves daughter, 3
ROME
24 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 24 - Over 93% of Italians always wore face masks in the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic from December to January, ISTAT said Wednesday. Between December 12 2020 and January 15 2021, the statistics agency said, some 93.2% of Italians said they always wore masks in open spaces, while 5.9% said they often wore them. In the presence of persons outside those living with them, 84.0% said they had always worn masks in confined spaces too. The ISTAT report, Citizens During The Second Epidemic Wave, December 12 2020 - January 15 2021, was published Wednesday. It also found that 58.3% of Italians had left their homes on an average day during the second wave, while 41.7% stayed at home. Some 63% of those who went out did so only once, 27.7% twice and the remainder more than twice. Some 87.2% of the population said they get out less than in the pre-pandemic period. Men went out more than women, the report found. Some 91.3% said they got most of their news on the pandemic from the TV. Some 80.2% said they thought COVID restrictions had been useful, while seven out of 10 Italians said they were willing to get vaccinated against the virus. (ANSA).
