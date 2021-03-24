Draghi to visit Libya in April

ROME, MAR 24 - Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday that he will visit Libya next month. "I will visit Libya on April 6 or 7, the first week of the month," Draghi told the Senate as he reported to parliament ahead of this week's European summit. "It is clear that Italy defends its international interests and cooperation in Libya. "If there were to be opposing interests, Italy must not have any doubts about defending its international interests, nor should it have reverential fears about any partners. "I have always shown extreme independence in defending the fundamental values of Europe and of the nation. "The government's foreign-policy position is to support the government of national unity in Libya with the aim of (holding) elections early December. "It is necessary for the ceasefire to be respected and it it seems that there are interesting developments". (ANSA).