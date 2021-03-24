Spring bursts out across Italy

ROME, MAR 24 - Spring burst out across Italy on Wednesday with temperatures reaching 17degrees Celsius in much of the country and set to go as high as 20 this weekend. The recent cold snap is over, forecasters at 'iLMeteo.it said. An anticyclone will continue to bring warm and dry weather to the pensinsula for the rest of the week, they said. Colder winds will still sweep the centre and south Wednesday but they will soon give way to warmer air. The air in the north is already milder and will get decidedly warm at the weekend, 'iLMeteo.it said. (ANSA).