5 convicted in Pausini stage collapse

ROME, MAR 24 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday night upheld five culpable manslaughter convictions for the collapse of a stage ahead of a Laura Pausini concert in Reggio Calabria in 2012 which a Roman stage hand was crushed to death. The accident took place at Reggio's Palasport on March 5, 2012. Stage hand Mattero Armellini died. Those convicted were: the former head of Reggio city council's technical office, Marcello Cammera; the safety coordinator for the stage construction, Sandro Scalise; architect Franco Faggiotto; organizer Ferdinando Salzano; and the head of the company that built the stage, Pasquale Aumenta. The five's appeals were rejected. They were found guilty of culpable negligent manslaughter and ordered to pay compensation to the victim's family. (ANSA).