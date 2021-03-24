Mercoledì 24 Marzo 2021 | 12:46

87% of firms optimistic on post-COVID recovery - CENSIS

ROME
Di Maio confirms Italy's commitment to Afghanistan mission

ROME
COVID: Italy aiming for half million jabs a day - Draghi (8)

ROME
Berlusconi has been in hospital since Monday - lawyer

ROME
COVID: Italy aiming for half million jabs a day - Draghi (6)

ROME
COVID: Only 1-2% docs, 100 nurses have refused jab

ROME
COVID: 18,765 new cases, 551 more victims

CHIETI
Albanian labourer gets life for murdering Moldovan woman

ROME
5 arrests in Rome for mafia-style extortion

MILAN
Man abducted and beaten whole night for credit card PIN

BRUSSELS
US/Italy: Rome key ally says Blinken

Dopo la sconfitta
BariLotta al Covid
TarantoCinema
BatTruffa
BariGIustizia
BrindisiMedicina
MateraLa fiction Rai 1
PotenzaI fondi
Race to resume competing say company managers

ROME, MAR 24 - Some 87% of Italian firms are optimistic on a post-COVID economic recovery, think tank CENSIS said Wednesday. The data emerged from the fourth CENSIS-Eudaimon report, carried out with Credem, Edison and Michelin. The survey found that while most workers are more pessimistic, businesses are looking forward to resuming fierce competition in a post-COVID economy. Some 62.2% of the managers interviewed by CENSIS cited "enthusiasm to do things" as a motivating factor behind their optimism. Some 33.7% cited hope, and 30.1% said internal cohesion. Some 76% of those quizzed said the recovery would be marked by a race to recover business and market quotas. Some 36.2% cited as a top priority the challenge of digital transition. Some 68.7% of firms involved in the survey saw their turnover fall dramatically after last spring's COVID lockdown. But despite unprecedented difficulties, some 62.2% of respondents said their companies were getting through the pandemic. (ANSA).

