87% of firms optimistic on post-COVID recovery - CENSIS

ROME, MAR 24 - Some 87% of Italian firms are optimistic on a post-COVID economic recovery, think tank CENSIS said Wednesday. The data emerged from the fourth CENSIS-Eudaimon report, carried out with Credem, Edison and Michelin. The survey found that while most workers are more pessimistic, businesses are looking forward to resuming fierce competition in a post-COVID economy. Some 62.2% of the managers interviewed by CENSIS cited "enthusiasm to do things" as a motivating factor behind their optimism. Some 33.7% cited hope, and 30.1% said internal cohesion. Some 76% of those quizzed said the recovery would be marked by a race to recover business and market quotas. Some 36.2% cited as a top priority the challenge of digital transition. Some 68.7% of firms involved in the survey saw their turnover fall dramatically after last spring's COVID lockdown. But despite unprecedented difficulties, some 62.2% of respondents said their companies were getting through the pandemic. (ANSA).