Di Maio confirms Italy's commitment to Afghanistan mission

ROME, MAR 24 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio confirmed Italy's commitment to the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Wednesday, sources said. He also confirmed Italy is willing to keep playing a lead role in Iraq, according to the sources. Di Maio said that NATO should do more to manage instability in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) area, the sources said. Di Maio and Stoltenberg talked about relations with Russia too, the sources said. (ANSA).