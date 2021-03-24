Mercoledì 24 Marzo 2021 | 12:46

ROME
87% of firms optimistic on post-COVID recovery - CENSIS

ROME
Di Maio confirms Italy's commitment to Afghanistan mission

ROME
COVID: Italy aiming for half million jabs a day - Draghi (8)

ROME
Berlusconi has been in hospital since Monday - lawyer

ROME
COVID: Italy aiming for half million jabs a day - Draghi (6)

ROME
COVID: Only 1-2% docs, 100 nurses have refused jab

ROME
COVID: 18,765 new cases, 551 more victims

CHIETI
Albanian labourer gets life for murdering Moldovan woman

ROME
5 arrests in Rome for mafia-style extortion

MILAN
Man abducted and beaten whole night for credit card PIN

BRUSSELS
US/Italy: Rome key ally says Blinken

Il Biancorosso

Dopo la sconfitta
Bari in crisi, patron De Laurentiis partecipa ad allenamento squadra

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLotta al Covid
Bari, aperto hub vaccinale in Fiera del Levante, è il più grande di Puglia

TarantoCinema
Taranto, il regista Abbruzzese e i suoi «Santi»: ciak con Gaia Girace, la Loren del futuro

GdM.TVPolizia
Foggia, 5 colpi in un mese, 3 nello stesso bar: arrestato rapinatore seriale

BatTruffa
Barletta, incassava soldi dalle assicurazioni senza versarli ai clienti: avvocato interdetto e denunciato

BariGIustizia
Covid e zona rossa, tribunali di Bari e Lecce riducono le udienze

BrindisiMedicina
Brindisi, l'ospedale Perrino riattiva 30 posti letto per malati Covid

MateraLa fiction Rai 1
Matera, al via riprese «Imma Tataranni 2»: primo ciak in anticipo

PotenzaI fondi
Covid, emergenza economica: in Basilicata stanziati 100 mln

Taranto, intera famiglia sterminata dal Covid: muoiono padre, madre e figlio

Puglia, ospedali al limite, intensive piene: oggi altri 1.664 contagi (12%) e 46 morti (22 nel Barese)

Puglia, piano vaccini Covid, le regole sul sito della Regione: dal 29 tocca ai «fragili». Prenotazioni web o in farmacia per over 60 e 70

Bari, così i ragazzi dello Scacchi in Dad vestiti a festa per la lezione su i Promessi Sposi

Messe da remoto e addio riti: così sarà la Pasqua pugliese

ROME

Ex premier has health problems Cecconi tells hearing

ROME, MAR 24 - Silvio Berlusconi has been in hospital since Monday morning because of "health problems", the ex-premier's lawyer, Federico Cecconi, told a court hearing in Milan on Wednesday. Sources close the media billionaire and Forza Italia leader's family said he was in Milan's San Raffaele hospital and his condition was relatively good. The 84-year-old was seriously ill with COVID-19 last year and then had another spell in hospital due to a heart problem. Despite Berlusconi being in hospital, his lawyer did not present a request for the so-called Ruby Ter trial to be postponed due to a 'legitimate impediment' Berlusconi is accused of bribing witnesses to lie about his alleged bunga bunga sex parties. It is the third trial to stem from the case of a Moroccan runaway, nightclub dancer and prostitute named Ruby Heartstealer. Berlusconi was acquitted of paying for sex with her while she was underage after a court found he could not have known how old she was. Ruby, whose real name is Karima El Mahroug, was allegedly paid by Berlusconi to deny prosecutors' claims the parties were orgies where sex was paid for. But she is not among the 29 defendants in the current trial which include Berlusconi and several young women he allegedly bribed to say the parties were innocent affairs. (ANSA).

