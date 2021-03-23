COVID: Only 1-2% docs, 100 nurses have refused jab

ROME, MAR 23 - Only 1-2% of national health service doctors and about 100 nurses have refused the COVID-19 jab, hospital doctors' union Anaao-Assomed and national federation of nurses guilds Fnopi told ANSA Tuesday. They estimated that between 1,140 e 2,280 of a total of 114,000 hospital doctors, plus around 100 of Italy's 254,000 nurses, have refused to take the vaccine. Anaao General Secretary Carlo Palermo and Fnopi President Barbara Mangiacavalli said "the vast majority of our members have accepted vaccination and are immunized". (ANSA).