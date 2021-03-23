Albanian labourer gets life for murdering Moldovan woman

CHIETI, MAR 23 - A 29-year-old Albanian homeless part-time brickie got life in jail Tuesday for murdering a 33-year-old Moldovan woman in her garden near Chieti in Abruzzo in 2019. Roland Bushi was found guilty of killing Aliona Oleinic in a jealous fit after she refused to go out with him. The femicide took place at Francavilla al Mare on September 3, 2019. The victim, who worked as a waitress, had six operations over 45 days before dying in a Rome hospital. (ANSA).