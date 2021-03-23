COVID: 18,765 new cases, 551 more victims

ROME, MAR 23 - There have been 18,765 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 551 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. This compared to 13,846 new cases and 386 new victims Monday. Some 335,189 new tests have been done in the last 24 hours, compared to 169,196 Monday. The positivity rate fell by 2.5%, from 8.1% Monday to 5.6% Tuesday. Intensive care cases rose by 317, and hospital admissions by 379. The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,419,616, and the death toll 105,879. The currently positive are 560,654, down 2,413 on Monday. The recovered and discharged since the start of the epidemic are now 2,753,083, up 20,601 over the last 24 hours. There are some 528,680 people in domestic isolation, down 2,828 on Monday. (ANSA).