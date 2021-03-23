5 arrests in Rome for mafia-style extortion

ROME, MAR 23 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested five people in Rome on suspicion of using mafia methods to extort small businessmen. The five have been charged with mafia-style extortion and usury. They allegedly ran protection and loan sharking rackets in the Alberone district on the southern outskirts of the Italian capital. The usury was not only aimed at small businessmen but also at other people in economic difficulties, police said. Police said the four, aged 44 to 55, were professional criminals. Police said they carried out "punitive raids" on their victims when they got behind with payments. (ANSA).