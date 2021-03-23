US/Italy: Rome key ally says Blinken

BRUSSELS, MAR 23 - Italy is a key ally of the United States, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted after meeting Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio at NATO talks in Brussels Tuesday. "Very pleased to meet Italian Foreign Minister @luigidimaio today in Brussels as part of the @NATO Foreign Ministerial. Italy is a key ally and friend to the United States as we confront global challenges," Blinken said. (ANSA).