Priest says live fetuses used for COVID tests

ROME, MAR 23 - An Italian priest told his clergy last Sunday that state and private forms are impregnating women to abort their fetuses at the fourth or fifth month and use their organs to test COVID-19 vaccines. Father Paolo Pasolini made his allegation, recycling a noted piece of fake news, in his sermon at Cesena's San Rocco church. The priest's allegations sparked concern. Cesena Mayor Enzo Lattuca called them "devoid of all scientific foundation, and dangerous. "I hope these blatant lies have no effect on those who heard them". Cesena Bishop Douglas Regattieri also commented on the incident citing the Vatican's doctrinal organ, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which recently said that "it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process". (ANSA).