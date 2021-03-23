COVID-19 has had 'dramatic effect on jobs in south'

ROME, MAR 23 - Gian Carlo Blangiardo, the president of national statistics agency ISTAT, said Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on the already weak labour market of Italy's less wealth southern regions. "One of the dramatic effects of these past months is seen in a decrease in employment, which is particularly evident in southern Italy, a lower level of participation on the labour market," Blangiardo told the "Sud- Progetti per Ripartire" event on South Italy' development. "The south's gap in the (employment rate) is about 15 points with respect to the national average and the gap in terms of overall participation on the labour market is another 15 points" (ANSA).