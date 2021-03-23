Soccer: Prandelli quits as Fiorentina coach

ROME, MAR 23 - Fiorentina said Tuesday that Cesare Prandelli has quit as coach. The Florence club said in a statement that it had accepted the resignation with "great sadness... acknowledging that the reasons behind this go beyond football". In a separate statement published on Fiorentina's website, Prandelli said he had been going through "a period of profound distress which is preventing me from being who I really am". The former Italy boss did not speak to reporters after last weekend's 3-2 defeat to AC Milan and sources said his was because he did not feel very well. It is the end of Prandelli's second stint in Florence. In the first he had five successful seasons, from 2005 to 2010, leading them to qualification to the Champions League twice and reaching the semi-final of the UEFA Cup in 2008. He then took over the Italian national team and took them to the final of Euro 2012. The 63-year-old quit the Azzurri after a poor showing at the 2014 World Cup. "My decision has been guided by the enormous responsibility I have towards the players, the club and - last but certainly not least - to the Fiorentina fans, for whom I have great respect," Prandelli said. "All players at this level have talent, and when you have talent you are perceptive - I wouldn't want my distress to be picked up and affect the team's performances. "Over the past few months, a dark cloud has developed inside of me, changing the way I see things. I came here to give 100%, but I now feel that this is no longer possible and therefore I have decided to step back for the good of everyone involved. "I'm aware that this could be the end of my career as a coach, but I have no regrets and don't wish to have any". Fiorentina are expected to bring back Beppe Iachini, who is still under contract with them after being sacked in November in favour of Prandelli. The Florence outfit are currently 14th in Serie A, seven points above the relegation zone. (ANSA).