Pope's Easter vigil brought forward to 19:30

VATICAN CITY, MAR 23 - Pope Francis's Easter vigil has been brought forward to 19:30 on Saturday April 3 from its usual time of 21:00 because of the 22:000 COVID-19 curfew. the Vatican said Tuesday. Last year the vigil took place at 21:00 as usual but this was because no faithful were allowed in during the first COVID lockdown. This year some faithful will be allowed in, according to social distancing and other COVID rules, but they will have to get home by 22:00. (ANSA).