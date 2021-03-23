Alleged gay basher cited in Rome

ROME, MAR 23 - Italian police on Tuesday identified and cited a 31-year-old Roman man who allegedly attacked a kissing gay couple at a Rome metro station on February 26. The man has a criminal record for petty offences, police said. He was identified thanks to CCTV by airport police in Venice where he had had a verbal row with a woman earlier that day. He has been accused of aggravated wounding. The attack involved a gay activist, Gaynews and Gaynet Roma said Sunday night. The man, Jean Pierre Moreno, was attacked along with his boyfriend at the Valle Aurelia station. Gaynews quoted Moreno as saying: "While I and my boyfriend were kissing, we suddenly heard a man shout from the other platform. 'What are you doing? Aren't you ashamed?'. After answering 'What do you care?' and having started kissing my boyfriend again, the guy crossed the tracks and reached us, hitting my boyfriend in the eye first." Gaynet posted a video showing the attacker going onto to hit the pair with kicks and punches. Equal Opportunities Minister Elena Bonetti, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta, Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti and populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) Senator Alessandra Maiorino voiced solidarity with the victims and insisted on the need to pass a bill filed by PD MP Pd Alessandro Zan which ups penalties against gay bashing. Zan himself said "there is an urgent need to approve a law that exists in almost all Western countries". But the nationalist League party disagreed saying the attack "should not be exploited for political ends". The anti-migrant Euroskeptic party led by former interior minister Matteo Salvini argues that existing penalties against violence are enough for gay bashing and it should not be an aggravating factor. Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party also said the Zan bill went too far, allegedly piggybacking a transgender agenda onto a measure that should be limited to criminal law. (ANSA).