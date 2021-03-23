18 pro-migrant anarchists indicted for French border squats

TURIN, MAR 23 - Some 18 Italian anarchists and anticapitalists were indicted in Turin Tuesday for setting up illegal pro-migrant squats on the Italian-French border. The group, which calls itself "Brisez Les Frontieres" (Break down the borders), will stand trial beginning October 5, a preliminary hearings judge ruled. Prosecutors have charged the squatters with breach of domicile for occupying a church at Claviere, which they turned into the Chez Jesus refuge, and for invading a stone house once used by crossborder workers at Oulx. The group helped migrants, who are sometimes found shoeless in deep snow, cross the border into France. They operated in the Upper Val di Susa. A 19th defendant has asked for an alternative trial. (ANSA).