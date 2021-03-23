Govt, regions to have weekly vaccine-target assessments

ROME, MAR 23 - Premier Mario Draghi's government is considering having weekly assessments with Italy's regions on the attainment of their COVID-19 vaccine targets, sources aid Tuesday. The nation's vaccine rollout has not yet taken off in earnest, largely because of a shortage of doses. But the vaccination campaign has also been held back by the poor performance of some regions and central government wants to being everywhere up to speed, with a national support structure to help the regions. (ANSA).