Capri Faraglioni damaged by mussel hunters

NAPLES, MAR 23 - Capri's most iconic sight, the three dramatic Faraglioni rock formations which jut out from the Mediterranean just off the island's coast. have been damaged by mussel hunters, local police said Tuesday. Police arrested 19 date-mussel hunters on suspicion of damaging the towering trio of rocks as well as less famous rocks in the port of Naples. They have been charged with "environmental devastation". The extraction of date-mussel shells requires dismantling of the rocks where they live and can lead to desertification of the coast. Several governments have restricted the collection of these shells or even made it wholly illegal, in order to protect the rocks on which they are found. These countries include Croatia, Italy, Slovenia, France, Greece, Montenegro, and others, all signatories to the Bern and CITES conventions on protecting wildlife. Historically these shells are considered a delicacy, cooked and served in a broth of white wine, garlic and parsley. In the case of the Faraglioni, investigations have established the desertification of the ecosystem comprising 48% of the underwater rock walls. The police action is unprecedented in Italy. Police said they had uncovered two illicit operations, one based in Naples and the other in Stabia and Capri, which have controlled the illegal and devastating trade for the last 30 years. (ANSA).