Spallanzani close to deal with Gamaleya on Sputnik

ROME, MAR 23 - Francesco Vaia, the director of Rome's Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital, said Tuesday that his institute was close to a deal for research involving Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. "We are about to sign a memorandum of understanding with Moscow's Gamaleya centre, which developed Sputnik V, for an exchange of biological material and researchers," Vaia told an Italian-Russian round table devoted to Sputnik V. "I am very proud because this a a first for Europe. "Science is neutral. It must be distant from geopolitical interests. "We and the Gamaleya have put the need to have vaccines that work to the fore. "We have seen great willingness to cooperate and be transparent in our Gamaleya colleagues". The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Adienne recently reached an agreement to produce Sputnik V in Italy, one of several deal to produce the vaccine outside Russia. "Italy is a priority for us within the scenario of relations with the European Union," said RDIF Director Vladimir Prima. "It is the country that we have the most active dialogue with for support to register Sputnik V." (ANSA).