Boy, 16, stabs woman jogger, 26

TREVISO, MAR 23 - A 16-year-old boy stabbed a 26-year-old woman who was jogging on a country road near Treviso Monday night. The boy stabbed his victim at least 20 times at Marocco di Mogliano, police said. The young woman, Marta Novello, is in serious condition in an ICU at Treviso's Ca' Foncello Hospital. The boy, who got to the scene of the attack on a bicycle, said he stabbed Novello in order to rob her. But police said they were entirely convinced his was the motive. The two did not know each other although they are both from Mogliano. All the stab wounds were inflicted in the woman's back, police said. The boy, who is accused of attempted murder, spent the night in custody in jail. Mogliano Mayor Davide Bortolato said "we are shocked by what happened, we aren't used to these kinds of attacks. "It is a peaceful area, a quite road where people come to walk and jog. Nothing lie this has ever happened here. "We are worried about the girl's condition". (ANSA).