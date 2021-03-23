COVID: 156,766 workplace accident reports, 499 dead

ROME, MAR 23 - There have been 156,766 COVID-linked workplace accident reports since the start of the epidemic a year ago, and 499 dead, workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said Tuesday. This was about a quarter of the total workplace accidents reported, the agency said. The second wave of the virus hit harder than the first, accounting for 64.4% of the total COVID accident reports from January 2020 to February 2021, the agency said. Reports from October to February were double those in the first wave from March to May, at 101,000 compared to 50,610. The month with the most reports was November with 38,421. (ANSA).