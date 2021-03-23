Martedì 23 Marzo 2021 | 15:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Alleged gay basher cited in Rome

Alleged gay basher cited in Rome

 
TURIN
18 pro-migrant anarchists indicted for French border squats

18 pro-migrant anarchists indicted for French border squats

 
ROME
Govt, regions to have weekly vaccine-target assessments

Govt, regions to have weekly vaccine-target assessments

 
NAPLES
Capri Faraglioni damaged by mussel hunters

Capri Faraglioni damaged by mussel hunters

 
ROME
Spallanzani close to deal with Gamaleya on Sputnik

Spallanzani close to deal with Gamaleya on Sputnik

 
TREVISO
Boy, 16, stabs woman jogger, 26

Boy, 16, stabs woman jogger, 26

 
ROME
COVID: 156,766 workplace accident reports, 499 dead

COVID: 156,766 workplace accident reports, 499 dead

 
ROME
Italy top in EU for circular economy for 3rd straight yr

Italy top in EU for circular economy for 3rd straight yr

 
TURIN
Street traders chain selves up saying 'starving'

Street traders chain selves up saying 'starving'

 
FOGGIA
Foggia official quits after car torched

Foggia official quits after car torched

 
ROME
Delrio ready to step down as Letta calls for women PD whips

Delrio ready to step down as Letta calls for women PD whips

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari in caduta libera: Carrera cerca certezze

Il Bari in caduta libera: Carrera cerca certezze

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'emergenza
«Test abusivi a domicilio», la denuncia da Cassano

«Test abusivi a domicilio», la denuncia da Cassano

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, in 9 festeggiano in un garage, con alcol e musica: multati

Francavilla F.na, in 9 festeggiano in un garage, con alcol e musica: multati

 
FoggiaIl fatto
Foggia, in fiamme auto vicepresidente Comune: «Mi dimetto»

Foggia, in fiamme auto vicepresidente Comune: «Mi dimetto» Nuovo presidente è Ventura

 
Batnella Bat
Margherita di Savoia, si allenavano in 9 in palestra nonostante il Covid: multati

Margherita di Savoia, in 9 si allenavano in palestra nonostante il Covid: multati VD

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, a Taranto nuovo sit-in imprenditori e autotrasportatori dell'indotto

Mittal, a Taranto nuovo sit-in imprenditori e autotrasportatori dell'indotto

 
LecceCultura
In Salento la biblioteca è a domicilio: i libri vengono consegnati in bici

In Salento la biblioteca è a domicilio: i libri vengono consegnati in bici

 
PotenzaI fondi
Covid, emergenza economica: in Basilicata stanziati 100 mln

Covid, emergenza economica: in Basilicata stanziati 100 mln

 
Materagiornata dell'acqua
L’esperto Unesco: «Così Matera può puntare sulla sostenibilità»

L’esperto Unesco: «Così Matera può puntare sulla sostenibilità»

 

i più letti

Taranto, intera famiglia sterminata dal Covid: muoiono padre, madre e figlio

Taranto, intera famiglia sterminata dal Covid: muoiono padre, madre e figlio

Bari, guardrail trancia abitacolo furgone: muore 25enne. Grave l'altro passeggero

Bari, guardrail trancia abitacolo furgone: muore 25enne. Grave l'altro passeggero

Covid in Puglia,

Covid in Puglia, meno casi ma resta alta percentuale contagi/test (17%), 28 morti. Allarme ricoveri: 1.935

Covid, la vitamina D come antidoto per ridurre i contagi

Covid, la vitamina D come antidoto per ridurre i contagi

Puglia, piano vaccini Covid, le regole sul sito della Regione: dal 29 tocca ai «fragili». Prenotazioni web o in farmacia per over 60 e 70

Puglia, piano vaccinale, dal 29 tocca ai «fragili». Così le prenotazioni per over 60 e 70. Vaccini, l'inserto Gazzetta

ROME

Italy top in EU for circular economy for 3rd straight yr

Led France, Germany, Spain and Poland in 2019 - CEN

Italy top in EU for circular economy for 3rd straight yr

ROME, MAR 23 - Italy came top in the European Union for the circular economy for the third year running in 2019, according to a new report from the CEN-Circular Economy Network and alternative energy agency Enea Tuesday. Totting up the points from each sector of the circular economy, Italy was top with 79 followed by France with 68, Germany and Spain with 65 and Poland with 54, said the report. Italy got 26 points for circular production, five points clear of France. Italy was second to Spain for renewable energy used as part of total energy consumption with 18.2% compared to 18.4%, ahead of Germany with 17.4%, France with 17.2% and Poland with 12.2%. Recycling urban waste, according to the ISPRA environmental agency, was 46.9% in Italy in 2019, in line with the EU average ad placing second behind Germany. Recycling all kinds of waste, at 68%, was 9% over the EU average of 57% and in top spot among major European economies. The rate of circular use of materials in Italy in 2019 was 19.3%, above the EU average of 11.9%, below France's 20.1% but above Germany's 12.2%. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it