Street traders chain selves up saying 'starving'

TURIN
23 Marzo 2021
TURIN, MAR 23 - Street traders in Europe's largest open-air market, Porta Palazzo in Turin, on Tuesday chained themselves to the sites of their stands saying they were starving amid a COVID-linked shutdown of their activities. "They must let us work, because we are dying of hunger," said Giancarlo Nardozzi, national president of the GIOA trade union, an association representing independent firms and traders. Nardozzi on Monday led a demonstration outside Turin's police headquarters. "We want to get back to work, the government must do something, we can't go on like this", he said. Turin, like most of Italy, is in a COVID red zone meaning that non-essential shops are closed and street trading is banned. (ANSA).
