ROME
COVID: 156,766 workplace accident reports, 499 dead

ROME
Italy top in EU for circular economy for 3rd straight yr

TURIN
Street traders chain selves up saying 'starving'

FOGGIA
Foggia official quits after car torched

ROME
Delrio ready to step down as Letta calls for women PD whips

ROME
Industrial turnover up 2.5% in January on December

ROME
Antivax health workers can be suspended - ruling

ROME
14 arrested over 'Ndrangheta infiltration of health system

ROME
Group of 'distance-learning disruptors' busted

ROME
Women, young people central to Recovery Plan - Draghi

ROME
COVID: 13,846 new cases, 386 more victims

FOGGIA

Foggia official quits after car torched

Deputy council chair says worried

FOGGIA, MAR 23 - The deputy chair of the city council in the Puglia city of Foggia quit Tuesday after finding his car torched on Sunday night-Monday morning. The man, Giulio Scapato, decided to resign after what he called a clear act of intimidation, probably from the local mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU). "I'm not at all serene," Scapato told ANSA. Scpaato said he was also considering whether to quit as city councillor. Scapato, 53, elected in the "City of Rights" independent leftwing list, is in the opposition on the centre-right led city council. Scapato recently filled in as chair of the city council after the president, Leonardo Iaccarino, was voted out after a video in which he let off blank pistol rounds form his balcony on New Year's Eve. The SCU is Italy's fourth-biggest mafia, after 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily, and the Camorra from Naples. Police said they were not ruling out that the suspected arson attack was not the work of the local mafia. No traces of flammable liquid were found on the vehicle, which has been impounded. (ANSA).

