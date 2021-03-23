Delrio ready to step down as Letta calls for women PD whips

ROME, MAR 23 - The Lower House whip for the Democratic Party (PD), former minister Graziano Delrio, said he was ready to step down on Tuesday after the centre-left group's new leader Enrico Letta said he wants women parliamentary whips. "I am the first who is ready to stand aside," Delrio told a meeting of PD Lower House MPs. "We'll decide how and when together". (ANSA).