Martedì 23 Marzo 2021 | 13:05

ROME
COVID: 156,766 workplace accident reports, 499 dead

COVID: 156,766 workplace accident reports, 499 dead

 
ROME
Italy top in EU for circular economy for 3rd straight yr

Italy top in EU for circular economy for 3rd straight yr

 
TURIN
Street traders chain selves up saying 'starving'

Street traders chain selves up saying 'starving'

 
FOGGIA
Foggia official quits after car torched

Foggia official quits after car torched

 
ROME
Delrio ready to step down as Letta calls for women PD whips

Delrio ready to step down as Letta calls for women PD whips

 
ROME
Industrial turnover up 2.5% in January on December

Industrial turnover up 2.5% in January on December

 
ROME
Antivax health workers can be suspended - ruling

Antivax health workers can be suspended - ruling

 
ROME
14 arrested over 'Ndrangheta infiltration of health system

14 arrested over 'Ndrangheta infiltration of health system

 
ROME
Group of 'distance-learning disruptors' busted

Group of 'distance-learning disruptors' busted

 
ROME
Women, young people central to Recovery Plan - Draghi

Women, young people central to Recovery Plan - Draghi

 
ROME
COVID: 13,846 new cases, 386 more victims

COVID: 13,846 new cases, 386 more victims

 

Il Bari in caduta libera: Carrera cerca certezze

Il Bari in caduta libera: Carrera cerca certezze

 

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, in 9 festeggiano in un garage, con alcol e musica: multati

Francavilla F.na, in 9 festeggiano in un garage, con alcol e musica: multati

 
FoggiaIl fatto
Foggia, in fiamme auto vicepresidente Comune: «Mi dimetto»

Foggia, in fiamme auto vicepresidente Comune: «Mi dimetto»

 
BariEconomia
Bari, locali sotto sfratto: allarme dei ristoratori

Bari, locali sotto sfratto: allarme dei ristoratori

 
Batnella Bat
Margherita di Savoia, si allenavano in 9 in palestra nonostante il Covid: multati

Margherita di Savoia, si allenavano in 9 in palestra nonostante il Covid: multati

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, a Taranto nuovo sit-in imprenditori e autotrasportatori dell'indotto

Mittal, a Taranto nuovo sit-in imprenditori e autotrasportatori dell'indotto

 
LecceCultura
In Salento la biblioteca è a domicilio: i libri vengono consegnati in bici

In Salento la biblioteca è a domicilio: i libri vengono consegnati in bici

 
PotenzaI fondi
Covid, emergenza economica: in Basilicata stanziati 100 mln

Covid, emergenza economica: in Basilicata stanziati 100 mln

 
Materagiornata dell'acqua
L'esperto Unesco: «Così Matera può puntare sulla sostenibilità»

L’esperto Unesco: «Così Matera può puntare sulla sostenibilità»

 

Bari, guardrail trancia abitacolo furgone: muore 25enne. Grave l'altro passeggero

Bari, guardrail trancia abitacolo furgone: muore 25enne. Grave l'altro passeggero

Taranto, intera famiglia sterminata dal Covid: muoiono padre, madre e figlio

Taranto, intera famiglia sterminata dal Covid: muoiono padre, madre e figlio

Covid in Puglia,

Covid in Puglia, meno casi ma resta alta percentuale contagi/test (17%), 28 morti. Allarme ricoveri: 1.935

Covid, la vitamina D come antidoto per ridurre i contagi

Covid, la vitamina D come antidoto per ridurre i contagi

Bari, il racconto choc dell'avvocato Pinto: «Il Covid, la rianimazione e la seconda chance»

Bari, il racconto choc dell'avvocato Pinto: «Il Covid, la rianimazione e la seconda chance»

ROME

Industrial turnover up 2.5% in January on December

But ISTAT reports 1.6% year-on-year drop

Industrial turnover up 2.5% in January on December

ROME, MAR 23 - ISTAT said Tuesday that its seasonally adjusted industrial turnover index increased by 2.5% in January compared to December (up 1.2% on the domestic market and 5% on the non-domestic market). The national statistics agency added, however, that the index was down 1.6% with respect to the same month in 2020. (ANSA).

