14 arrested over 'Ndrangheta infiltration of health system

COVID: 156,766 workplace accident reports, 499 dead
ROME
23 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 23 - Carabinieri police on Tuesday arrested 14 people in relation to a probe into alleged infiltration of the Reggio Calabria provincial health authority by the Piromalli clan of the 'Ndrangheta mafia. The suspects are accused of crimes including mafia association, criminal association, corruption and illegal trading of influence. (ANSA).
