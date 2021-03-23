Antivax health workers can be suspended - ruling

ROME, MAR 23 - A court in the northern city of Belluno has reportedly ruled that it is not illegal for employers to suspend health workers who refuse to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Judge Anna Travia rejected an appeal by two nursers and eight social-healthcare practitioners who refused the jab for the coronavirus in February and who were put on leave by two care homes in the province of Belluno, Il Corriere del Veneto reported. (ANSA).