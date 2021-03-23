Group of 'distance-learning disruptors' busted
ROME
23 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 23 - Genoa postal police have reported to prosecutors a group of three young people who allegedly hacked into distance-learning sessions and made the lessons crash, sources said Tuesday. The group, which included a minor, was identified after complaints were filed by a number of head teachers. The three, who are from the provinces of Milan and Messina, allegedly disrupted lessons all over the nation. They created special Telegram and Instagram groups to organize their hacking. The students whose lessons were disrupted often fed them the codes for the lessons. (ANSA).
