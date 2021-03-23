Martedì 23 Marzo 2021 | 11:07

ROME
Group of 'distance-learning disruptors' busted

ROME
Women, young people central to Recovery Plan - Draghi

ROME
COVID: 13,846 new cases, 386 more victims

ROME

CATANZARO
Senator scolds health officials in vaccine row

COSENZA
Man caught after killing brother by running him over

MILAN
Lombardy to oust executives over vaccine chaos

VATICAN CITY
Drinking water for all, no more waste says pope

Venice to start celebrating its 1,600th anniversary

COSENZA
Man sought after killing brother by running him over

ROME
Italy wastes 9 billion litres of water a day say Greens

Il Bari in caduta libera: Carrera cerca certezze

Margherita di Savoia, si allenavano in 9 in palestra nonostante il Covid: multati

Mittal, a Taranto nuovo sit-in imprenditori e autotrasportatori dell'indotto

San Severo, da auto in corsa sparano contro casa di un 30enne ai domiciliari

Bari, positiva al Covid assessora Bottalico: «Ha travolto anche me»

In Salento la biblioteca è a domicilio: i libri vengono consegnati in bici

Covid, emergenza economica: in Basilicata stanziati 100 mln

L’esperto Unesco: «Così Matera può puntare sulla sostenibilità»

Pezze di Greco, locali confiscati alla mafia abbandonati

i più letti

Bari, guardrail trancia abitacolo furgone: muore 25enne. Grave l'altro passeggero

Covid in Puglia,

Covid, la vitamina D come antidoto per ridurre i contagi

Bari, il racconto choc dell'avvocato Pinto: «Il Covid, la rianimazione e la seconda chance»

Turi, positiva al Covid partorisce e finisce Rianimazione: «Mia figlia non l'ho ancora abbracciata»

ROME

North-South divide must not widen says premier

ROME, MAR 23 - Premier Mario Draghi said Tuesday that Italy must "become good at spending European" funds, starting with the close to 200 billion euros in grants and low-interest loans it is set to get from the Next Generation EU programme. "Doing that well is the aim of this government," Draghi said at an event on the development of southern Italy, 'SUD - Progetti per Ripartire' (The SOUTH - projects for a new start) promoted by Minister for the South Mara Carfagna. "We want to stop the widening of the gap (between the North and South of Italy) and direct these funds to women and young people in particular". "Our and your success in this task could be a step towards regaining faith in legality and in the institutions, whether it is the school, or health or justice institutions". (ANSA).

