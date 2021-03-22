Lunedì 22 Marzo 2021 | 19:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 13,846 new cases, 386 more victims

COVID: 13,846 new cases, 386 more victims

 
ROME

Salvini acquitted of judiciary 'cancer' remark

 
CATANZARO
Senator scolds health officials in vaccine row

Senator scolds health officials in vaccine row

 
COSENZA
Man caught after killing brother by running him over

Man caught after killing brother by running him over

 
MILAN
Lombardy to oust executives over vaccine chaos

Lombardy to oust executives over vaccine chaos

 
VATICAN CITY
Drinking water for all, no more waste says pope

Drinking water for all, no more waste says pope

 
Venice to start celebrating its 1,600th anniversary

Venice to start celebrating its 1,600th anniversary

 
COSENZA
Man sought after killing brother by running him over

Man sought after killing brother by running him over

 
ROME
Italy wastes 9 billion litres of water a day say Greens

Italy wastes 9 billion litres of water a day say Greens

 
BRESCIA
Six arrests in overdose death of woman, 24

Six arrests in overdose death of woman, 24

 
ROME
Lazio moves on gender wage parity, 1st region in Italy

Lazio moves on gender wage parity, 1st region in Italy

 

Il Biancorosso

la protesta
Bari, «Vergognatevi»: striscione dei tifosi contro squadra e club

Bari, «Vergognatevi»: striscione dei tifosi contro squadra e club

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24Lotta al virus
Ecco l'hub vaccini in Fiera, il più grande della Puglia. 31mila over 80 vaccinati. Lopalco: «Pronti a 50mila dosi al giorno»

Ecco l'hub vaccini in Fiera, il più grande della Puglia. 31mila over 80 vaccinati. Lopalco: «Pronti a 50mila dosi al giorno»

 
Potenza
Covid, Eni dona 50 caschi respiratori, due ecografi e 240mila mascherine

Covid, Eni dona 50 caschi respiratori, due ecografi e 240mila mascherine

 
FoggiaL'emergenza
Foggia, allestito a Borgo Mezzanone campo per migranti positivi al Covid

Foggia, allestito a Borgo Mezzanone campo per migranti positivi al Covid

 
Materagiornata dell'acqua
L’esperto Unesco: «Così Matera può puntare sulla sostenibilità»

L’esperto Unesco: «Così Matera può puntare sulla sostenibilità»

 
Brindisila denuncia
Pezze di Greco, locali confiscati alla mafia abbandonati

Pezze di Greco, locali confiscati alla mafia abbandonati

 
LecceAl Vito Fazzi
Lecce, focolaio Covid in Oncologia: già 7 morti su 11 pazienti contagiati

Lecce, focolaio Covid in Oncologia: già 7 morti su 11 pazienti contagiati

 
BatA Corato 11 casi
Feste in casa e in locali Bat, raffica di controlli: 80 multati, anche genitori di minorenni

Feste in casa e in locali Bat, raffica di controlli: 80 multati, anche genitori di minorenni

 
Tarantola protesta
Mittal Taranto, sit-in imprese appalto davanti Prefettura

Mittal Taranto, sit-in imprese appalto davanti Prefettura

 

i più letti

Bari, il racconto choc dell'avvocato Pinto: «Il Covid, la rianimazione e la seconda chance»

Bari, il racconto choc dell'avvocato Pinto: «Il Covid, la rianimazione e la seconda chance»

Bari, «esauriti i bocchettoni dell'ossigeno»: stop ambulanze al pronto soccorso del San Paolo. Oltre 30 pazienti in attesa di ricovero

Bari, stop ambulanze 118 al San Paolo: «Esauriti bocchettoni dell'ossigeno». Oltre 30 pazienti in attesa di ricovero

Puglia, piano vaccini Covid, le regole sul sito della Regione: dal 29 tocca ai «fragili». Prenotazioni web o in farmacia per over 60 e 70

Puglia, piano vaccinale, dal 29 tocca ai «fragili». Così le prenotazioni per over 60 e 70. Vaccini, l'inserto Gazzetta

Covid, morta 29enne di Molfetta: il cordoglio per Anna Scardigno, la più giovane vittima della città

Covid, morta 29enne di Molfetta: il cordoglio per Anna Scardigno, la più giovane vittima della città

Coronavirus in Puglia, il pediatra Nigri: «Il picco sarà drammatico»

Coronavirus in Puglia, il pediatra Nigri: «Il picco sarà drammatico». I medici: «Pochi tamponi e lunghe attese»

ROME

COVID: 13,846 new cases, 386 more victims

Positivity rate up from 7.2% to 8.1%

COVID: 13,846 new cases, 386 more victims

ROME, MAR 22 - There have been 13,846 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 386 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Monday. This compared with 20,159 more cases and 300 new victims on Sunday. Some 169,196 more tests have been done, compared to 277,086 Sunday. The positivity rate has risen from 7.2% to 8.1%, a gain of 0.9%. Intensive care cases rose by 227, and hospital admissions by 565. The number of cases since the start of the epidemic is now 3,400,877, and the death toll 105,328. The currently positive in Italy are 563,067, up 8,605 on Sunday. The recovered and discharged are now 2,732,482, up 32,720 over the last 24 hours. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it