Man caught after killing brother by running him over

Senator scolds health officials in vaccine row
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, stop ambulanze 118 al San Paolo: «Esauriti bocchettoni dell'ossigeno». Oltre 30 pazienti in attesa di ricovero
Puglia, piano vaccinale, le regole della Regione. Prenotazioni web, al tel o in farmacia per over 60 e 70. Il calendario. Guida ai vaccini, leggi l'inserto della Gazzetta
Covid, morta 29enne di Molfetta: il cordoglio per Anna Scardigno, la più giovane vittima della città
COSENZA
22 Marzo 2021
COSENZA, MAR 22 - A 43-year-old man was caught by police Monday after allegedly killing his 45-year-old brother by running him over several times with his car near Cosenza in Calabria. The incident happened at the small town of Mongrassano. Carabinieri from the nearby town of San Marco Argentano are investigating. According to an initial reconstruction of events, the man hit his brother with his BMW and then drove over his prone body several times to make sure he was dead, police said. He then sped away in the black car that had foreign number plates, police said. The victim was said to have died instantly. Passersby phoned police. An autopsy has been ordered. The alleged murderer was identified and taken into custody in Cosenza. Police said the two brothers had been squabbling for some time over money and other issues. This continual bickering had also involved the arrested brother's daughter, police said. The man did not say why he had killed his brother. The man is currently in custody in a Carabinieri barracks. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su