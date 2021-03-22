Senator scolds health officials in vaccine row

Lunedì 22 Marzo 2021 | 17:01

Ex-M5S Morra allegedly attacked doctors over failure to book jab

CATANZARO, MAR 22 - A row was erupted in Italy after a Senator went to a provincial health agency in Calabria and upbraided officials after he failed to book vaccinations over the phone for his over-80 in-laws. Nicola Morra, 57, until recently a leading member of the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), was said to have "swept into" the Cosenza health offices Saturday and argued with an official who had a bad turn and took several days off sick as a result. Morra, who was ejected from the M5S over his failure to vote for Mari Draghi's new government, allegedly scolded the official over faults in Calabria's vaccine rollout. Morra was also accused of using his police escort officers to identify doctors and nurses working for the provincial health agency. Nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini was among those calling on Morra to resign from parliament and his post as chair of the parliamentary anti-mafia commission, saying "Morra should resign, from everything. Solidarity to the doctors he attacked". Morra was sticking to his guns Monday saying "perhaps the national health service should have another look at its vaccine rollout". One of the other officials Morra took issue with said "he was very rude; he accused us of being incompetent". The opposition nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party said Morra's actions had been "an example of bad behaviour" that should his immediate resignation. (ANSA).

