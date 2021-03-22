Lunedì 22 Marzo 2021 | 14:49

Lombardy to oust executives over vaccine chaos

VATICAN CITY
Drinking water for all, no more waste says pope

Venice to start celebrating its 1,600th anniversary

COSENZA
Man sought after killing brother by running him over

ROME
Italy wastes 9 billion litres of water a day say Greens

BRESCIA
Six arrests in overdose death of woman, 24

ROME
Lazio moves on gender wage parity, 1st region in Italy

ROME
Soccer: Crotone's Simy reveals 'cancer-death' insult

ROME
Gay activist attacked in Rome

ROME
Record rise in house prices in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME
Proportion of COVID patients in hospital beds above 40%

la protesta
Bari, «Vergognatevi»: striscione dei tifosi contro squadra e club

Brindisila denuncia
Pezze di Greco, locali confiscati alla mafia abbandonati

Foggiale rapine
Foggia, bandito in trasferta mette a segno due colpi a Bologna: 54enne arrestato

Bariil fenomeno
Rutigliano, furti rame a Ferrovie Sud est: recuperata una tonnellata di cavi

Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, sale curva contagi nel week end (+134) e numero morti: +13. Tasso positività al 9%

LecceAl Vito Fazzi
Lecce, focolaio Covid in Oncologia: già 7 morti su 11 pazienti contagiati

BatA Corato 11 casi
Feste in casa e in locali Bat, raffica di controlli: 80 multati, anche genitori di minorenni

Tarantola protesta
Mittal Taranto, sit-in imprese appalto davanti Prefettura

MateraControlli dei CC
Policoro, a spasso per la città con balestra e tirapugni in ferro: 17enne nei guai

MILAN

Text-message system for jab appointments failed

MILAN, MAR 22 - Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said Monday that he was going to oust the executives of a regional agency in relation to the chaos that has hit the region's COVID-19 vaccination roll-out. The northern region, which was the hardest hit by the first wave of the coronavirus, has performed badly with respect to other parts of Italy in getting people vaccinated. Furthermore, at the weekend the campaign was hit by a failure of the IT and text-message systems run by the ARIA agency to inform people that they have an appointment for a jab. As a result, in the city of Cremona on Sunday the number of people to turn up for jabs was only a fraction of the number of doses available. "I have asked the members of the ARIA board to resign," Fontana said. "If they don't, I will remove the board and put Director General Lorenzo Gubian in charge of the agency. "The critical situations like those that occurred at the weekend give a distorted image of the results we have achieved". (ANSA).

