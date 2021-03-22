Drinking water for all, no more waste says pope

VATICAN CITY, MAR 22 - Pope Francis said in a World water day message Monday that drinking water should be provided for all around the world and there should be no more waste or commodification of the precious resource. The pope's video message was read out by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. "In order to ensure fair access to water it is of vital urgency to act without delay, to stop once and for all its waste, commodification and contamination," the message said. "Collaboration between States, between the public and private sector, is more necessary than ever, as well as the multiplication of initiatives on the part of intergovernmental bodies. "Just as urgent is a binding juridical coverage, a systematic and effective support so that all the areas of the planet get enough quality drinking water". (ANSA).