Italy wastes 9 billion litres of water a day say Greens

Lombardy to oust executives over vaccine chaos
ROME
22 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 22 - Angelo Bonelli, the head of Italy's Green party, said Monday, World Water Day, that the nation wastes around nine billion litres of water a day. He said this was mainly due to a "water network riddled with holes which has never had the investment needed". Mara Carfagna, the minister for the south, said the situation is particularly bad in southern Italy. "Up to 40% of drinking water is lost in the south, between waste and old networks," Carfagna said via Twitter. "It is an absolute duty to use it in the right way". (ANSA).
