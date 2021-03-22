Man sought after killing brother by running him over

COSENZA, MAR 22 - A 43-year-old man was sought by police Monday after allegedly killing his 45-year-old brother by running him over several times with his car near Cosenza in Calabria. The incident happened at the small town of Mongrassano. Carabinieri from the nearby town of San Marco Argentano are investigating. According to an initial reconstruction of events, the man hit his brother with his BMW and then drove over his prone body several times to make sure he was dead, police said. He then sped away in the black car that had foreign number plates, police said. The victim was said to have died instantly. Passersby phoned police. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).