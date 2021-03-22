Six arrests in overdose death of woman, 24

Lombardy to oust executives over vaccine chaos
BRESCIA, MAR 22 - Italian police on Monday arrested six people in the death from a drug overdose of a 24-year-old Italian woman in the northern city of Brescia last August. The six have been charged with manslaughter for providing drugs to Francesca Manfredi, a Brescian woman found dead in her home on August 23. Manfredi died in her bath, which had been filled with ice by two friends of the same age, police said. Police said the man in most trouble was 33-year-old Michael Paloschi, who allegedly injected the heroin into Manfredi's body. He is accused of involuntary homicide because he injected the drug to give her a bigger high rather than having her smoke it, police said. Traces of cocaine, ketamine, benziodiazepines and cannabinboids were also found in her body, along with the heroin. (ANSA).
