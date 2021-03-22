Lunedì 22 Marzo 2021 | 14:48

MILAN
Lombardy to oust executives over vaccine chaos

VATICAN CITY
Drinking water for all, no more waste says pope

Venice to start celebrating its 1,600th anniversary

COSENZA
Man sought after killing brother by running him over

ROME
Italy wastes 9 billion litres of water a day say Greens

BRESCIA
Six arrests in overdose death of woman, 24

ROME
Lazio moves on gender wage parity, 1st region in Italy

ROME
Soccer: Crotone's Simy reveals 'cancer-death' insult

ROME
Gay activist attacked in Rome

ROME
Record rise in house prices in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME
Proportion of COVID patients in hospital beds above 40%

Il Biancorosso

la protesta
Bari, «Vergognatevi»: striscione dei tifosi contro squadra e club

Brindisila denuncia
Pezze di Greco, locali confiscati alla mafia abbandonati

Foggiale rapine
Foggia, bandito in trasferta mette a segno due colpi a Bologna: 54enne arrestato

Bariil fenomeno
Rutigliano, furti rame a Ferrovie Sud est: recuperata una tonnellata di cavi

Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, sale curva contagi nel week end (+134) e numero morti: +13. Tasso positività al 9%

LecceAl Vito Fazzi
Lecce, focolaio Covid in Oncologia: già 7 morti su 11 pazienti contagiati

BatA Corato 11 casi
Feste in casa e in locali Bat, raffica di controlli: 80 multati, anche genitori di minorenni

Tarantola protesta
Mittal Taranto, sit-in imprese appalto davanti Prefettura

MateraControlli dei CC
Policoro, a spasso per la città con balestra e tirapugni in ferro: 17enne nei guai

BRESCIA

Six arrests in overdose death of woman, 24

Francesca Manfredi died from heroin overdose in August

BRESCIA, MAR 22 - Italian police on Monday arrested six people in the death from a drug overdose of a 24-year-old Italian woman in the northern city of Brescia last August. The six have been charged with manslaughter for providing drugs to Francesca Manfredi, a Brescian woman found dead in her home on August 23. Manfredi died in her bath, which had been filled with ice by two friends of the same age, police said. Police said the man in most trouble was 33-year-old Michael Paloschi, who allegedly injected the heroin into Manfredi's body. He is accused of involuntary homicide because he injected the drug to give her a bigger high rather than having her smoke it, police said. Traces of cocaine, ketamine, benziodiazepines and cannabinboids were also found in her body, along with the heroin. (ANSA).

