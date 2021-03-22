Soccer: Crotone's Simy reveals 'cancer-death' insult

Lombardy to oust executives over vaccine chaos
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, stop ambulanze 118 al San Paolo: «Esauriti bocchettoni dell'ossigeno». Oltre 30 pazienti in attesa di ricovero
Puglia, piano vaccinale, le regole della Regione. Prenotazioni web, al tel o in farmacia per over 60 e 70. Il calendario. Guida ai vaccini, leggi l'inserto della Gazzetta
Covid, morta 29enne di Molfetta: il cordoglio per Anna Scardigno, la più giovane vittima della città
ROME
22 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 22 - Crotone's Simeon Nwankwo, aka Simy, has revealed one of the shocking online insults he was subjected to after Serie A's bottom side lost 3-2 to Bologna on Saturday at home. The Nigerian forward, the southern Italian team's all-time top-scorer with 59 goals in all competitions, posted that one hater had sent him a message saying "I will enjoy it if your son dies of pancreas cancer". Simy said he revealed the insult because "it is up to us to educate young people". "It is not the first time it has happened," he added. "But when they involve your children and your family, it is truly an ugly thing." (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su