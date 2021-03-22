2.7 mn Italians risk default in June - FABI

ROME, MAR 22 - Some 2.7 million Italian businesses and households risk default due to the COVID emergency at the end of June, independent banking association FABI said Monday. This is because a moratorium on almost 300 billion euros of bank loans is set to run out at that date, it said. It would push the families and firms to the brink of financial collapse and being classified as in default by new Euroepan Banking Authority (EBA) rules. In around 100 days, FABI said, the last extension of the moratorium will end. It has so far permitted a freeze on the repayments of 1.3 million companies for a total of over 198 billion euros and 1.4 million citizens for over 95 billion, the association said. That is a total of more than 293 billion euros. (ANSA).