Record rise in house prices in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME, MAR 22 - There was a record rise in house prices in Italy in 2020, ISTAT said Monday. The average yearly rise was 1.9%, the highest since records began, said the statistics agency. Prices rose 1.6% in the last quarter of last year with the south of Italy leading the way with a 3% gain, ISTAT said. Prices were up 1.7% in the northwest, 1.8% in the northeast and 0.2% in the centre. In Milan, house prices rose by over12% last year, and surpassed 2020 levels. Sales of residential properties fell 7.7% with respect to 2019, ISTAT said. Prices if new homes were 2.1% up in 2020, ISTAT said. Those of existing homes, which account for over 80% of the total, rose by 1.9%. With respect to the average prices of 2010, prices were however 15% down. The fall was 21.6% for existing homes and 3.6% for new ones. The acquired variation rate for 2021 is -0.3% (-0.6% for existing homes and +0.8% for new homes). (ANSA).