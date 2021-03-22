First strike of Amazon workers in Italy
ROME
22 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 22 - Between 30,000 to 40,000 Amazon workers were staging a one-day strike on Monday to demand better conditions from the online retail giant. It is the first such strike in Italy to involve the whole Amazon supply chain, including its hubs and its delivery drivers. The strike was called by the Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti unions. The striking workers have called on Italian consumers to show solidarity by not making purchases from Amazon on Monday. (ANSA).
