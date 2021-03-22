Letta says he wants to help unite left, ally with M5S

ROME, MAR 22 - Ex-premier Enrico Letta, the new leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said in newspaper interviews published on Monday that he wants to contribute to uniting the fragmented left of Italy's political spectrum. He also said he sees the PD being allied with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) at the next general election. "If you go alone, you lose," he said "Beating the right will be extremely difficult. We cannot split". He criticised the position of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, who is opposed to being allied with the M5S. "It is a mistaken attitude," Letta said. "It's not the one we have. We want to open alliances. "We don't impose vetoes". The PD and the M5S were allied in backing ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's second coalition government until IV brought it down by pulling its support at the start of the year. Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico, a senior member of the M5S, welcomed Letta's comments. "I think we have to start form what has been done over the last few months, but with autonomy, following a common path" Fico told RAI radio. "I agree with Letta". (ANSA).