Soccer: Juve's title hopes suffer big blow

ROME, MAR 22 - Juventus's hopes of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title suffered a potentially lethal blow on Sunday when the Turin giants lost 1-0 at home to lowly Benevento. Adolfo Gaich capitalised on a defensive blunder in the second half to give the southern side, who are 16th in the table, a historic victory. Juve have 55 points from 27 games, 10 points fewer than leaders Inter, who did not play at the weekend as their home match against Sassuolo was postponed due to several COVID-19 cases within Antonio Conte's squad. Second-placed AC Milan are six points behind Inter, although they have played one match more, after they came from behind to win 3-2 at Fiorentina on Sunday. (ANSA).