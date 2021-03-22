Dozens cited over 2019 May Day clashes in Turin

ROME, MAR 22 - Turin police have reported around 30 people to prosecutors and have put one person under house arrest in relation to a march in the northern city on May Day 2019 that turned violent. The focus of the investigation was on the Askatasuna 'social centre', a sort of left-wing community centre that are widespread in Italy and are often housed in occupied premises. Indeed, the person under house arrest is the 37-year-old leader of Askatasuna. Three other people were barred from living in Turin, while nine have been ordered to regularly sign in with the police. Violence broke out on several occasions during the 2019 May Day march, especially at the end, when protesters threw bottles and other objects at cops as they tried to break through a police cordon. (ANSA).