COVID: Italy's vaccination campaign struggling to take off

ROME, MAR 22 - Italy's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is still struggling to take off in earnest with official figures showing that the nation was stuck on around 200,000 jabs a day again last week, despite efforts to accelerate with the plan. At the moment the campaign is hampered by two major problems - the short supply of vaccine doses and the poor showing by some regions, such as Lombardy, in rolling out the doses they have. (ANSA).