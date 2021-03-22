Lunedì 22 Marzo 2021 | 12:21

ROME
First strike of Amazon workers in Italy

First strike of Amazon workers in Italy

 
ROME
Letta says he wants to help unite left, ally with M5S

Letta says he wants to help unite left, ally with M5S

 
ROME

Soccer: Juve's title hopes suffer big blow

 
ROME
Dozens cited over 2019 May Day clashes in Turin

Dozens cited over 2019 May Day clashes in Turin

 
ROME
COVID: Italy's vaccination campaign struggling to take off

COVID: Italy's vaccination campaign struggling to take off

 
ROME
COVID: 25,735 more cases, 386 more victims

COVID: 25,735 more cases, 386 more victims

 
VICENZA
EX-BPVI chief Zonin gets 6 1/2 yrs

EX-BPVI chief Zonin gets 6 1/2 yrs

 
ROME
Italy's COVID-19 Rt number steady at 1.16

Italy's COVID-19 Rt number steady at 1.16

 
ROME
Navy officer accused of harming force's image with dance

Navy officer accused of harming force's image with dance

 
TRIESTE
Italy rises 25 positions in 5 years in UN Happiness Report

Italy rises 25 positions in 5 years in UN Happiness Report

 
ROME
Italy's COVID-19 Rt number steady at 1.16

Italy's COVID-19 Rt number steady at 1.16

 

Il Biancorosso

la protesta
Bari, «Vergognatevi»: striscione dei tifosi contro squadra e club

Bari, «Vergognatevi»: striscione dei tifosi contro squadra e club

 

BatA Corato 11 casi
Feste in casa e in locali Bat, raffica di controlli: 80 multati, anche genitori di minorenni

Feste in casa e in locali Bat, raffica di controlli: 80 multati, anche genitori di minorenni

 
Barisanità
Acquaviva, tumore all'esofago trattato per la prima volta al «Miulli» con tecnica innovativa

Acquaviva, tumore all'esofago trattato per la prima volta al «Miulli» con tecnica innovativa

 
Tarantola protesta
Mittal Taranto, sit-in imprese appalto davanti Prefettura

Mittal Taranto, sit-in imprese appalto davanti Prefettura

 
PotenzaL'emergenza
Basilicata, sul banco 4 milioni per gli aiuti «fai da te»

Basilicata, sul banco 4 milioni per gli aiuti «fai da te»

 
Foggiacontrolli CC
Lucera, aveva in casa pistola e oltre 300 cartucce: arrestato 56enne

Lucera, aveva in casa pistola e oltre 300 cartucce: arrestato 56enne

 
MateraControlli dei CC
Policoro, a spasso per la città con balestra e tirapugni in ferro: 17enne nei guai

Policoro, a spasso per la città con balestra e tirapugni in ferro: 17enne nei guai

 
LecceTecnologia
Unisalento, «Titan», le nuove armi per sconfiggere i tumori

Unisalento, «Titan», le nuove armi per sconfiggere i tumori

 
BrindisiAl Perrino
Brindisi, rifiutano di fare il vaccino: tre medici in ferie forzate

Brindisi, rifiutano di fare il vaccino: tre medici in ferie forzate

 

ROME

COVID: Italy's vaccination campaign struggling to take off

Number of jabs still stuck on around 200,000 a day

COVID: Italy's vaccination campaign struggling to take off

ROME, MAR 22 - Italy's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is still struggling to take off in earnest with official figures showing that the nation was stuck on around 200,000 jabs a day again last week, despite efforts to accelerate with the plan. At the moment the campaign is hampered by two major problems - the short supply of vaccine doses and the poor showing by some regions, such as Lombardy, in rolling out the doses they have. (ANSA).

